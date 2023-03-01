Woman flown to hospital after crash between vehicle, bicycle in Greenville

A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist in Greenville Wednesday afternoon.
According to Greenville dispatchers, the crash was reported at about 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Ash Street.
Careflight was called to the scene and flew the woman to the hospital, dispatchers said. Her condition is not known.
