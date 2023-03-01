X
Woman flown to hospital after crash between vehicle, bicycle in Greenville

Local News
By
17 minutes ago

A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist in Greenville Wednesday afternoon.

According to Greenville dispatchers, the crash was reported at about 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Ash Street.

Careflight was called to the scene and flew the woman to the hospital, dispatchers said. Her condition is not known.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

