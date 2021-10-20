Woman flown to hospital after crash in Miami County late Tuesday

A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Union Township, Miami County.
According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Todd Tennant, emergency crews were dispatched at about 9:50 p.m. to the 5500 block of Frederick-Garland Road.
Tennant said that at a curve in the road, a truck traveling westbound traveled left of the center line and crashed into an SUV driving the opposite direction.
The woman driving the SUV was unconscious for much of the time crews were on scene, the lieutenant said, and was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Her condition is currently not known.
The man driving the truck was checked at the scene and refused medical treatment.
Lt. Tennant said that both drivers were from the area, and that speed and impairment were not suspected to be factors in this crash.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.