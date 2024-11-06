Woman critically injured after car hits tree in Darke County

Explore Republican candidates win all three Ohio Supreme Court races

The sheriff’s office said that the car went through the ditch and crashed head-on into a tree.

Emergency crews had to mechanically extract Garcia from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

She was flown via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Aside from CareFlight, Darke County deputies were joined on the scene by North Star Fire, Versailles Rescue, Ansonia Rescue and the sheriff’s office Accident Reconstruction Team.

The crash remains under investigation.