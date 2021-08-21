Woman hits, injures man with car early this morning after Friday fight

A man was taken to the hospital after a woman hit him with a vehicle early this morning, apparently connected to a fight the two had yesterday, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
At 3:22 a.m., police were called to the first block of East Fairview Avenue on a reported pedestrian crash.
The injured man was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Hospital.
It is unclear how serious the man’s injuries were.
Records said this was related to a domestic incident yesterday, when police were called to the 200 block of Hamilton Avenue.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Dayton has one of highest housing vacancy rates in Ohio
2
Where and when to seek COVID-19 testing in the Dayton area
3
Miami County reports surge in new COVID-19 cases, urges masks...
4
OVI checkpoint held Friday night in Montgomery County
5
Kettering schools to revisit mask issue amid COVID cases, quarantines