Woman improving after double shooting in Harrison Twp.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

15 minutes ago
A woman who was seriously injured in a double shooting in Harrison Twp. on Sunday night is improving, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s boyfriend, 64-year-old Donzie Arnette, was also shot and died early Monday morning.

“Everything appears as if this male shot the female twice and then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide,” said Montgomery County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Sheriff Matt Haines.

Deputies were called to the 700 block of Wilbur Avenue around 11:40 p.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting.

A 55-year-old woman had ran out of her house to a neighbor’s home, where they called 911.

“Before getting in the ambulance she told deputies that the person who shot her was still inside and she thought he’d killed himself,” said Haines. “So deputies had to force entry into the house where the offense occurred.”

Once inside, they found the man, later identified as Arnette.

While at the hospital, it was discovered the woman had a bullet lodged in her head, Haines said. The woman was initially in life-threatening condition Monday but has since been upgraded.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

“It sounds like there were ongoing issues of domestic disputes at this location,” Haines said. “We’d been out there about nine times in the last year and a half.”

