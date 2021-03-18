Woman-owned business among 2 Dayton-area companies adding jobs

“The driving factor is to expand our operations and product mix, as well as better utilize our current facility,” Messer said in a release.

Earning a $35,000 grant was Riverside-based APS Materials, which provides plasma-sprayed thermal coatings for the biomedical, aerospace, automotive, and semiconductor sectors.

That grant money will assist the company in its capital investment of $129,800 to establish an additional site location for operations, which will create two jobs and retain 90, according to the Dayton Development Coalition, the leading economic development organization for the 14-county Dayton region.

DDC also is JobsOhio’s network partner for the Dayton region, which supported the companies through the grant application process.

Based in Riverside since 1975, APS Materials is experiencing “exponential growth,” DDC said. In order to accommodate this growth, a metallurgical lab is required for the Leo Street production site, which will focus on the biomedical and semiconductor industries. That new location will be able to provide full-service production and quality capabilities for biomedical and electronics customers.

“The project is a necessity for our company to expand production capacity in order to meet customer demands,” Johaun Cheng, APS Materials business development director, said in a release. “Receiving this grant would enable us to expedite the setup process and meet ambitious schedule.”

The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant provides financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state.

“We often work with companies in need of support in order to grow and add jobs but do not meet the requirements for traditional JobsOhio support,” Julie Sullivan, DDC’s Executive Vice President for Regional Development, said in a release. “We’re thrilled to have this tool in our economic development toolbox to support small business job growth.”