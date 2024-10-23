Breaking: Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in fatal Union crash

Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in fatal Union crash

A woman pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a Union crash that killed a Vandalia woman earlier this year.

Karon S. Watson, 68, of Ludlow Falls, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records. She was initially charged with vehicular homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Watson was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 60 days suspended. She also will be on probation for five years, according to court documents.

The case stemmed from a head-on crash on May 7 that killed 20-year-old Makenna Liberty Johnson.

Just before 2 p.m., Watson was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driving south on state Route 48 when she went left of center near Concord Farm Road, according to a crash report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Chevrolet hit a 2019 Honda HR-V driven by Johnson head-on.

Crews had to use mechanical means to remove Johnson and Watson from the vehicles.

Johnson was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North, where she was pronounced dead. Watson was taken to Miami Valley Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

