Woman seriously injured in Harrison Twp. shooting, 1 in custody

Deputies found a secured man at the front door with handgun next to him on the floor, according to the sheriff’s office.

A woman in the apartment had multiple gunshot wounds but was conscious and talking.

Harrison Twp. Fire Department medics transported her to the hospital. She is in serious but stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives interviewed the man and then booked him into the Montgomery County Jail on a preliminary felonious assault charge.

The Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.