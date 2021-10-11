dayton-daily-news logo
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Dayton shooting

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
52 minutes ago
Anyone with information asked to call Dayton police, CrimeStoppers

A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting late Monday morning in Dayton.

Police were called to the Caho Street around 11:30 a.m. on a shooting, said Dayton Police Lt. Jason Hall.

“Upon arrival they discovered an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound,” he said. “This individual was removed to the hospital for treatment in life-threatening condition.”

ExploreNAACP: Arrest of paraplegic Dayton man underscores need for police reforms for officer training
Dayton police were called to a shooting on Caho Street Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. JIM NOELKER / STAFF
Caption
Dayton police were called to a shooting on Caho Street Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. JIM NOELKER / STAFF

Initial reports indicate a male shot a woman. Police dispatchers said the suspect left the scene on foot.

Dayton police’s homicide unit was called to the scene to investigate, Hall said.

ExploreDayton FOP defends officers; Mayor: video ‘concerning’ of disabled man pulled from car

As of 12:30 p.m., investigators were searching a vacant house and the street was blocked.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

We will update this story as more information is available.

