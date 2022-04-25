Woman who embezzled $124K from American Legion sentenced in court

Branham cooperated with investigators from day one of the investigation, said defense lawyer Jon Paul Rion.

“I am ready to pay the restitution … to get this behind me,” Branham said.

Several legion post leaders attended the sentencing, but did not comment.

Branham has made $30,000 in restitution, leaving a $92,425 to repay, said Paul Watkins, first assistant county prosecutor.

Pratt sentenced Branham to complete five years of community control sanctions, pay restitution and court costs, continue mental health treatment, perform 50 hours of community service and attend gamblers’ anonymous at least twice weekly.

An 18-month prison term is available if Branham fails to comply with the conditions of community control, Pratt said, adding, “I hope not see you back Ms. Branham.”