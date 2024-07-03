Woodard Development proposes dual new buildings at Miami Valley Research Park

The property is already zoned for light industrial uses.

Essentially, Woodard seeks to build two rectangular 62,500-square-foot structures, built in two distinct sections to mirror each other, planning documents show. Each building would be 45 feet tall, 275 feet wide and just over 227 feet deep.

According to plans filed with the city, some 20,000 square feet would be set aside for office space while 105,000 square feet would go to research and development work.

Some 50 employees would be expected in the busiest manufacturing shift of one of the buildings, documents indicate.

Beavercreek staff recommends approval of Woodard’s plans, according to an agenda of the July 3 Beavercreek Planning Commission meeting. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening at city offices, 1368 Research Park Drive.

If planning commmission approves, then city council will see the plans next. If approval is secured there, the next steps could take place in mid- to late-August. Clearing of land could happen in the fall, with construction beginning possibly next spring, said Randy Burkett, planning and development director for the city of Beavercreek.

The sprawling research park divided between Kettering and Beavercreek continues to see new activity. In April, the Dayton Daily News reported that the Dayton Regional STEM School planned to buy more than nine acres of Kettering land at the park to build an elementary school.

And GE Aerospace last year consolidated several local facilities into one operation at the park.

Of the park’s 1,250 acres, about 450 acres are occupied. The non-profit, university-controlled park has said more than 4,000 people work there.

“Over the last decade, we’ve seen good movement” at the park, Burkett said.