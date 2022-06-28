Woolpert joint venture has shot at $240 million Army contract

The Woolpert-RS&H LLC joint venture in Beavercreek will be among several companies with a chance to compete for orders from a new hefty Army engineering and architectural services contract.
The local business will join AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles; Prime AE Group Inc., Baltimore; Clark Nexsen-CH2M Hill Norfolk, Englewood, Colo.; Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. Inc., Kansas City, Mo.; and Benham Stanley, Oklahoma City, Okla. will compete for each order of a $240 million firm-fixed-price contract, the Department of Defense said recently.
Woolpert is based in Beavercreek and RS&H in Jacksonville, Fla.
Bids were solicited via the internet with 30 received, the DOD said. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 21, 2027. The contract came from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Va.
And three national companies have won an $8.5 million Air Force contract to accommodate Air Force School of Medicine students while they stay in this and other locales, the DOD also recently said.
Shano Inc., of Great Falls, Va.; Empire Hospitality LLC, based in Vancouver, Wash.; and SNVA LLC, Waldorf, Md. have been awarded an $8,500,000 contract for arranging hotel accommodations, the DOD said late Monday.
The locations of performance will be Beavercreek, Cincinnati, Baltimore, St. Louis and Las Vegas, the Pentagon said.
Shano provides meeting planning and hotel accommodation services for government agencies. Empire Hospitality manages government lodging contracts. SNVA is an IT company serving the travel sector, among other sectors.
The contract is expected to be complete by June 30, 2027.
This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one solicitation mailed and eight offers received, the DOD said.
The contract originated with the Air Force Research Laboratory, headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
About the Author