Woolpert joint venture has shot at $240 million Army contract

Shano Inc., of Great Falls, Va.; Empire Hospitality LLC, based in Vancouver, Wash.; and SNVA LLC, Waldorf, Md. have been awarded an $8,500,000 contract for arranging hotel accommodations, the DOD said late Monday.

The locations of performance will be Beavercreek, Cincinnati, Baltimore, St. Louis and Las Vegas, the Pentagon said.

Shano provides meeting planning and hotel accommodation services for government agencies. Empire Hospitality manages government lodging contracts. SNVA is an IT company serving the travel sector, among other sectors.

The contract is expected to be complete by June 30, 2027.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one solicitation mailed and eight offers received, the DOD said.

The contract originated with the Air Force Research Laboratory, headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.