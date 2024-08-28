Woolpert poised to compete for orders under $49M Army contract

Bids were solicited via the Internet, with 22 received, the department said.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, aiming for an estimated completion date of Aug. 25, 2029.

The contract came from the Army Corps of Engineers in Mobile, Ala.

Based near the Beavercreek-Kettering municipal border, Woolpert is an architecture, engineering, geospatial and strategic consulting firm, with more than 2,500 employees, about 200 of them in the Dayton area.

Another Beavercreek company, DRS Advanced ISR LLC, was awarded a $9 million firm-fixed-price contract for a project called the “Electronic Warfare Battalion Phase One Upgrade,” the DOD said.

Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Beavercreek, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 25, 2027.

The contract came from the Army Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland.

Meanwhile, more than half of the work involved in another defense contract will be performed in Warren County.

L3 Technologies and a New Jersey company were awarded a $29.2 million modification to an earlier contract for engineering services, travel, and incidental materials for the Shipboard Panoramic Electro-Optical Infrared system, according to the DOD.

With that project, 51% of the work will be performed in Mason, with the rest happening in Oklahoma, Massachusetts (9%), Virginia and other locations.

Work is expected to be completed by August 2025.

The contract came from the Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington D.C.