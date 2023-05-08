Worker sues Dayton after police raid smoke shop seeking illegal THC products

A man who works at the VIP Smoke Shop in Oakwood has filed a lawsuit against the city of Dayton demanding that authorities return money that was seized as part of a raid of multiple local smoke shops.
Authorities nearly a month ago raided smoke shops in Oakwood, Moraine, Springboro and Washington Twp. after police said they discovered the businesses were selling products containing illegal THC.
Ziad Zamara, a Kettering resident, worked at the Oakwood VIP Smoke Shop, and authorities on April 10 confiscated $9,350 of his that was in cash, personal checks and money orders, says a civil complaint filed Monday in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
Zamara manages rental properties, and the money and payments authorities confiscated were the rents owed by tenants of those properties, the complaint states.
The money and payments currently are in the possession of the Dayton Police Department, likely in the evidence room, the lawsuit states.
Zamara has asked for the money and property to be returned but that has not happened. The lawsuit is seeking the return of the property, plus compensatory damages.
On April 10, the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit executed search warrants at the Springboro Vape & Smoke Shop and three VIP Smoke Shops, at 9144 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp.; at 6 Oakwood Ave. in Oakwood; and at 5410 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine.
Police said undercover officers purchased products from these smoke shops that later tested positive for illegal THC, which is a psychoactive substance found in marijuana.
An attorney representing VIP Smoke Shops said his client had no idea some of the products sold at the stores may have contained illegal substances.
Smoke shops, gas stations, convenience stores and other establishments across the region and state sell products that contain Delta-8, which is legal in Ohio because it is derived from hemp.
Delta-8 can produce a high when smoked or ingested, though it is generally believed to less powerful than standard THC.
The Dayton Daily News has reached out to the city of Dayton and Zamara’s attorney. This story will be updated if they respond.
