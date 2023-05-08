Worker sues Dayton after police raid smoke shop seeking illegal THC products

The money and payments currently are in the possession of the Dayton Police Department, likely in the evidence room, the lawsuit states.

Zamara has asked for the money and property to be returned but that has not happened. The lawsuit is seeking the return of the property, plus compensatory damages.

On April 10, the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit executed search warrants at the Springboro Vape & Smoke Shop and three VIP Smoke Shops, at 9144 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp.; at 6 Oakwood Ave. in Oakwood; and at 5410 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine.

Police said undercover officers purchased products from these smoke shops that later tested positive for illegal THC, which is a psychoactive substance found in marijuana.

An attorney representing VIP Smoke Shops said his client had no idea some of the products sold at the stores may have contained illegal substances.

Smoke shops, gas stations, convenience stores and other establishments across the region and state sell products that contain Delta-8, which is legal in Ohio because it is derived from hemp.

Delta-8 can produce a high when smoked or ingested, though it is generally believed to less powerful than standard THC.

The Dayton Daily News has reached out to the city of Dayton and Zamara’s attorney. This story will be updated if they respond.