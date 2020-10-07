New details: Man’s crime spree starts with shot into car window

It all began with a shot into a car window.
Within 10 minutes, police said a 25-year-old Dayton man on Monday night then robbed a man at gunpoint, stole a bicycle and tried to flee from police on Wyoming Street in Dayton.
Darius Chavey Grooms, 25, of Dayton, will be arraigned Thursday in Dayton Municipal Court.
A woman called 911 at 8:05 p.m. to say a man shot out her mother’s car window after her mother honked at him to get out of the way because he was in the middle of Wyoming Street. The women drove her black Chevrolet Cruze up the street to get away from him, and said the suspect was headed toward Walgreens.
The driver’s side window was shattered, and there was a bullet hole in the door, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
As police were responding to the area, a man flagged down an officer to say he was just robbed at gunpoint in the Walgreens parking lot at 1542 Wayne Ave. The man said the suspect, identified as Grooms, robbed him of $20, police said.
Grooms then walked next door to the Sunoco gas station at 1502 Wayne Ave. and took off on a woman’s bicycle laying out front, court documents read.
Officers saw Grooms riding the bike on Wyoming Street and attempted to stop him when he fled, police said.
“After a brief struggle, Grooms eventually was taken into custody and had a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun on his person,” the affidavit stated.
Evidence crews collected a 9mm casing from the middle of the road where the women in the car said Grooms shot at them, police said.
Grooms was charged Wednesday in Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of felonious assault, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of carrying concealed weapons, and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, each with three-year firearm specifications; and misdemeanor charges of petty theft, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.
He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.