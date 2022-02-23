World Flying Disc Championships returning to Warren County

For the second time in five years, the World Flying Disc Federation has selected Warren County as the site of its World Ultimate Club Championships.
The international tournament, which has been held in cities all around the world, will bring 128 teams comprised of more than 2,600 athletes from 31 different nations to southwest Ohio.
The tournament will be held July 23-30, but teams will begin arriving in mid-July and will practice at numerous venues leading up to the tournament, including the 128-acre Warren County Sports Park at Union Village - Ohio’s top destination sports park – which opened in 2020. The tournament itself will be held at both the Lebanon Sports Complex and Mason High School.
Playing host to the tournament will be the Cincinnati Ultimate Players Association and the Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau – both of which were instrumental in bringing the event to town in both 2018 and this year.
The 2018 tournament had a significant impact on the local community, accounting for more than 14,860 room nights at local hotels and filling area restaurants and shops resulting in more than $10 million in economic impact.
Ben Huffman, WCCVB sports enterprises director, expects this year’s event to be similarly impactful.
“Hosting the Club Championships here in 2018 was truly an incredible experience, and we’re beyond thrilled to welcome the World Ultimate community back to town this summer,” Huffman said. “These championships have been played all around the world - from Italy to Prague to Australia to Scotland – so it says so much about our community that we’ve been invited to host them not once, but twice, and in such a short period of time.”
Tourism is the leading industry in Warren County, as more than 12 million visitors drive an economic impact of $1.3 billion and support more than 12,000 tourism-related jobs in the county in a typical year.
About the Author