X

World War II aircraft scheduled to arrive at Air Force Museum on July 4

Local News
By
23 minutes ago
Planes will be on display Tuesday and Wednesday

A trio of historic World War II aircraft are scheduled to arrive at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Tuesday morning, weather and conditions permitting.

The Commemorative Air Force will fly three different Second World War-era aircraft to the museum as part of their Air Power History Tour, the museum said.

ExploreDozens of T-34s landed in force at the Air Force Museum in June

Expected to arrive are the B-29 Superfortress known as “FiFi;” the B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil;” and a T-6 Texan, a legendary trainer of WW II.

The planes are expected to arrive at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, weather and maintenance conditions permitting, the museum said.

All aircraft will be on static display for the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Visitors can see the training aircraft that flew with the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPS) during WW II and will have the rare opportunity to tour the cockpit of the era’s premiere heavy bombers, the museum also said.

In honor of the T-6 trainer flown by the WASPs, free guided gallery tours featuring Women in Aviation will be offered Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tours will take visitors through the history of women in the Air Force from World War II to space exploration.

The museum is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

In Other News
1
White House announces $3.1B to address homelessness, including among...
2
Beavercreek weighs options for November park levy funding Spring House...
3
Dayton one of the worst U.S. urban areas for housing availability
4
What to know about Ohio fireworks laws for Fourth of July
5
More than 400 residents without power in Miami Valley

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top