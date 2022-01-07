Worsening COVID pushes Wright-Patterson to HPCON Delta

“As of noon, January 7, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has transitioned to Health Protection Condition Delta; with a Public Health Emergency in effect,” the base in a Facebook message Friday.

“Our goal is to provide a safe, healthy environment for our Airmen and their families,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “Here at Wright-Patt, we are doing all the right things on base by our lack of any significant transmission hot spots.