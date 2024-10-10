Wright Flyer replica’s engine catches fire, has ‘hard landing,’ Wright Patt says

“A Wright B Flyer replica, performing an aerial flyover had a malfunction that caused the engine to catch fire, resulting in an emergency landing,” the base said.

Emergency responders are on scene assessing the situation. The pilots are unharmed, according to the base.

More information will follow when it becomes available, the base said.

A base spokesman said the plane experienced a “hard landing ... the pilot was able to put it down. They are unharmed,” base spokesman Marcello Bruni said.

The plane was not an Air Force craft. It belongs to a private organization, Bruni said.