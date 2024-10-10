Wright Flyer replica’s engine catches fire, has ‘hard landing,’ Wright Patt says

A Wright B Flyer replica was forced to perform an emergency landing after an engine malfunction, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened Thursday around 5:07 pm, during the 97th anniversary Celebration of Wright Field at Wright-Patt, a statement from the base’s 88th Air Base Wing said.
“A Wright B Flyer replica, performing an aerial flyover had a malfunction that caused the engine to catch fire, resulting in an emergency landing,” the base said.
Emergency responders are on scene assessing the situation. The pilots are unharmed, according to the base.
More information will follow when it becomes available, the base said.
A base spokesman said the plane experienced a “hard landing ... the pilot was able to put it down. They are unharmed,” base spokesman Marcello Bruni said.
The plane was not an Air Force craft. It belongs to a private organization, Bruni said.
