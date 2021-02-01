Wright-Patt assembles teams to compete in Air Force Gaming leagues

Prepare for battle! If you enjoy playing video games in your free time, the Air Force has an opportunity for you.
Air Force Gaming made its official debut Nov. 11 under the Air Force Services Center with a new intramural e-sports program.
Air Force Gaming is focused on supporting Air Force and Space Force resiliency and retention efforts through the creation of a global e-sports program that brings Airmen and Space professionals together through community experiences and competitive leagues.
“Rocket League, Call of Duty, League of Legends and Valorant are being offered for the upcoming competitions,” said Master Sgt. Ericlee Albarran, first sergeant at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Wing Staff Agency.
Teams are made up of at least three members and will need reserves.
* Rocket League needs three players and two substitutes.
* Call of Duty needs four players and two substitutes.
* League of Legends needs five players and two substitutes.
* Valorant needs five players and a substitute.
“The competitions are open to all members and of all skill levels,” Albarran said. “I am playing and am nowhere near a professional e-sports athlete.”
Sign-ups can be completed via airforcegaming.com and matches coordinated by using the Discord application.
“Rocket League has a weekend tournament that starts Jan. 30, and the Air Force Gaming League Round 1 for North America starts Feb. 1,” Albarran said. “The Feb. 1 start date applies to COD (Call of Duty) and League of Legends. The only exception is for Valorant, which starts Feb. 6.”
The Air Force Gaming League allows base personnel to play together, against one another and form teams with Airmen from other installations.
“This is extremely important as more members are at home teleworking and less public entertainment options are available,” Albarran said. “It helps to network and create a potential outreach to members that are feeling the throes of physical distancing during COVID.”