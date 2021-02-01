Wright-Patt assembles teams to compete in Air Force Gaming leagues

* Rocket League needs three players and two substitutes.

* Call of Duty needs four players and two substitutes.

* League of Legends needs five players and two substitutes.

* Valorant needs five players and a substitute.

“The competitions are open to all members and of all skill levels,” Albarran said. “I am playing and am nowhere near a professional e-sports athlete.”

Sign-ups can be completed via airforcegaming.com and matches coordinated by using the Discord application.

“Rocket League has a weekend tournament that starts Jan. 30, and the Air Force Gaming League Round 1 for North America starts Feb. 1,” Albarran said. “The Feb. 1 start date applies to COD (Call of Duty) and League of Legends. The only exception is for Valorant, which starts Feb. 6.”

The Air Force Gaming League allows base personnel to play together, against one another and form teams with Airmen from other installations.

“This is extremely important as more members are at home teleworking and less public entertainment options are available,” Albarran said. “It helps to network and create a potential outreach to members that are feeling the throes of physical distancing during COVID.”