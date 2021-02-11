Wright-Patt Auto Hobby Shop offers options for do-it-yourself mechanics

Need repair work?

The Wright-Patt Auto Hobby Shop offers customers in-store vehicle repair, as well the opportunity for do-it-yourselfers at a fraction of the cost.

Located in the Kittyhawk Area of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near the Pharmacy, the Auto Hobby Shop provides information, tools and space to those who want to utilize the self-help service option to complete the repairs needed.

“The do-it-yourself section of the shop is where you can attempt any work that you want, with guidance and advice from staff if you hit a roadblock,” said Chris Savvidis, Auto Hobby Shop manager. “Self-service or do-it-yourself is very popular, and we have two full-time mechanics and one helper available on site to assist with repairs, if needed.”

Savvidis says customers regularly call his shop with questions concerning the repairs they need.

“Communication with the customers is very important to make sure the mechanics and customers are on the same page,” he added. “This is accomplished by the customers simply providing their vehicle’s make and model information to shop personnel. Mechanics are then able to make sure they are able to do the repairs or see if the customer would like to do the repairs themselves.”

The Auto Hobby Shop provides services and repairs by shop personnel for oil changes; tire rotations, replacements and balancing; brakes, suspension, steering, wheel alignments, tuneups, “check engine” light diagnostics, starters, alternators and most general work, depending on depth required.

Up to 25 vehicle bays are available that may be rented for a day, week or month. There is a fenced storage area for cars, trucks or RVs.

The shop also features a resell lot for anything with wheels, where personnel may sell vehicles for a $30-per-month registration fee. Anything over 21 feet is $60 per month.

The shop is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and it’s closed Sundays and Mondays.

For more information, contact Savvidis at 937-257-3310 or chrisostomos.savvidis@us.af.mil.