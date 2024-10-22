Wright-Patt compatibility use plan open house is tonight

Called a “compatibility use plan,” its goal is to protect the viability of current and future missions at Wright-Patterson while accommodating regional growth.

Consultant Matrix Design Group, of Maryland, has been working on reports for the new Wright-Patterson Council of Governments — a plan designed to ensure that local development doesn’t interfere with the base’s mission and a military installation resiliency plan meant to examine natural and manmade factors that might impede the base and its working population of some 38,000 people.

For example, communities around any Air Force base are asked to keep military aviation in mind when approving structures and development. From Kettering to Clark County, there have been height restrictions for permanent and temporary structures for years for that very reason.

The Wright-Patterson council is among the newest municipal governments in Ohio. It can pass laws and spend money much like other municipal governance bodies.

Each community or organization on the council gets one vote. Dayton, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Bath Twp.-Greene County, Riverside and Beavercreek are represented on the body. Dave Burrows, Dayton Development Coalition vice president of engagement, also sits on the council.