Wright Patt Medical Center unveils new platform for ‘virtual’ video visits

The visits won’t replace in-person or telephone visits, the base said. But they are another way to connect.

Gifford, in an interview, said patients like the flexibility.

“I personally have done video visits myself. I did one this afternoon,” Gifford said. “And patients find it very convenient and easy to connect with their teams. ... It saves them a lot of time and effort. That’s the feedback we’re getting so far.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical center had a large number of virtual visits, but mostly by telephone.

Now, the hospital has a new platform that offers video capabilities in a “modern” way, Gifford said.

“It’s expanding our capabilities,” he added. “It’s a better way.”

“We’re excited to offer patients another new way to meet their health care needs,” Col. Michael Frayser, 88th Medical Group commander, said in a statement. “Video visits mean a patient doesn’t have to choose between their health and other commitments. And it means providers will have more ways to connect with patients be it in-person, over the phone or via a video visit.”

The technology is integrated with the MHS Genesis patient portal, Gifford said.

Once on the platform, joining a video visit happens with a smartphone, tablet, or computer with a camera, speaker, and a dependable Internet connection.

The patient will receive a reminder email 24 hours and 30 minutes before the scheduled appointment and a reminder email and text message when it’s time to join the appointment, the medical group said.

“Once we schedule you for a virtual video visit, you do get a link sent to you,” Gifford said. “And when you click into that link, it puts you in a video chat with the care team.”

And because visits are integrated with MHS Genesis, providers can access patient charts, make referrals, enroll patients in other programs and schedule follow-up appointments, the medical group said.

Face-to-face and telephone visits remain options. Both can be scheduled by calling the 88th Medical Group at 937-522-APPT (2778) — the same number used to schedule the video visits. In-person visits can also be scheduled by calling the appointment line or online through the MHS Genesis portal.

As of fall 2024, patients can schedule primary care, pediatric, and mental health care video visits through the appointment line. The base expects specialty care clinics will also offer video visits as an option.

Gifford also expects virtual waiting room capability, perhaps later this year.

“What we saw after the pandemic was that patients want their care done virtually,” he said. “Because it’s more convenient for them. And if we can make accessing medical care more convenient, it’s a win-win for the patients and for the care teams.”