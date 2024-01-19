Wright-Patt AFB on 2-hour delay Friday

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will be on a two-hour delay for Friday due to winter weather.
Personnel who are designated mission-essential will continue to work/report. Mission essential employees should use Gates 12A (AFMC HQ) or 22B (I-675_ during the delay hours.
Child development centers will open at 8:30 a.m.
For closure information and updates, visit www.wpafb.af.mil or call 937-656-SNOW (7669). Updates will be available on the 88th Air Base Wing Facebook page as well: https://www.facebook.com/WPAFB/
At Wright-Patterson Medical Center:
- Only emergency services are available until staff are able to safely report.
- All non-emergency services, to include surgeries, will open at 9:30 a.m.
- Outpatient appointments scheduled before 9:30 a.m. will be canceled and will need to be rescheduled. Call the apointment line at 937-522-APPT (2778) after 9:30 a.m., or schedule an appointment in the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal where applicable. For information regarding urgent care needs or to speak with the Nurse Advice Line, call 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273).
In Other News
1
Stay aware of the warning signs for frostbite, hypothermia
2
‘A new landmark for the university and the city’: UD’s Roger Glass...
3
Owner of Boston’s Bistro and Pub dies: ‘Over anything, he was a...
4
Roads reopen after water main break repaired in Dayton
5
ODOT crews preparing ahead of overnight snow showers
About the Author