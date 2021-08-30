Wright-Patt plans exercise that could result in Area A utility, power outages

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is advising personnel to avoid Area A Thursday, as the installation is planning a training exercise that is expected to result in utility service outages.
The drill is expected to impact utilities like water, power and sewer.
“The drill continues a series of exercises this year designed to ensure base agencies are fully trained and able to quickly respond to real-world emergencies,” the base said.
Due to the temporary outages, community services will be unavailable at the medical center, base exchange and commissary, the base said.
“It is recommended to reschedule visits or avoiding Area A if you do not need to be on base,” the base said.
Personnel on base and nearby could also hear announcements on the base’s “giant voice” public-address system and see delays at Area A gates.
“Drivers are urged to navigate training locations with patience and caution as base agencies and Airmen work to hone their response skills,” the base said in an announcement.