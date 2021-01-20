Wright-Patterson Base Exchange helps deploying personnel

The Wright-Patterson Base Exchange is living up to its motto, “We go where you go.” At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it started two new programs to support Air Force personnel required to enter “restriction of movement” before deploying overseas.
Recognizing the needs of Airmen on ROM, Exchange employees developed the personal shopper and Mobile Base Exchange programs.
“The Exchange plays an active role in supporting the community from one end of the spectrum to another, for everyday needs to deployment and everything in between,” said Mike Bell, Wright-Patterson Base Exchange store manager. “Supporting these Airmen living in isolated conditions, especially over the holidays, is nothing new for the Exchange team and it was a pleasure to be there for them.”
The personal shopper program allows Airmen to submit an order at the Exchange or Express and have items delivered to their dorm or lodging rooms so they can remain ready to deploy.
To fully serve Airmen and Defense Department civilians on ROM, the Exchange partnered with the USO at Wright-Patterson AFB to take over delivery operations on Saturdays to ensure personnel receive their merchandise orders on weekends.
After noticing a trend in what Airmen need during ROM time, Bell said the Exchange developed its mobile program. In December, the Mobile Base Exchange was set up twice here.
The program allows Airmen to shop for in-demand items while still adhering to physical-distancing guidelines. The Mobile Base Exchange helps cut down on the initial surge of personal shopper requests when personnel arrive at WPAFB and go into ROM.
Bell said the Mobile Base Exchange will continue to go out on base when new groups of Airmen and civilians get ready to head out on deployment.