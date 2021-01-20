Wright-Patterson Base Exchange helps deploying personnel

Recognizing the needs of Airmen on ROM, Exchange employees developed the personal shopper and Mobile Base Exchange programs.

“The Exchange plays an active role in supporting the community from one end of the spectrum to another, for everyday needs to deployment and everything in between,” said Mike Bell, Wright-Patterson Base Exchange store manager. “Supporting these Airmen living in isolated conditions, especially over the holidays, is nothing new for the Exchange team and it was a pleasure to be there for them.”