Wright Patterson sends 55 medical personnel to help civilian hospitals

Those personnel include pulmonologists, trauma nurses, respiratory therapist and medical technicians.

Civilian medical facilities and other institutions in 34 states are also receiving support from Air National Guard medics.

Wright-Patterson medical personnel have been helping civilian hospitals for months.

In January, the 88th Air Base Wing said a 15-member Air Force team with physicians, nurses, and medics was deployed to support the Mercy Health Care system in Muskegon, Mich. Personnel from the same unit were also sent to Michigan last year.

“As military medics, it is our duty to go where our nation calls us, and that means continuing our COVID-19 mission,” said Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force Surgeon General. “We ask a lot of our medics, who have played an integral role in the joint fight against COVID-19, working across federal agencies, military departments and the entire health care system.”