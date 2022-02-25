Wright-Patterson shifts health protection condition to ‘bravo-plus’

A move to HPCON bravo could happen in the “near future,” Miller also said, and in a Facebook video, he said base leaders are watching federal guidance on the use of masks, which continue to be required on the base.

“What you will see is an occupancy adjustment,” he added, acknowledging that some mission commanders at Wright-Patterson have already made the call to move employee occupancy to 40% where that is deemed necessary.

Pre-pandemic, about 30,000 military and civilian employees worked at the base on most work days.