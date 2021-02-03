Wright-Patterson spotlight: Shonté Gonzalez

Name: Shonté Gonzalez, GS-11
Unit of assignment: 88th Force Support Squadron, Airman and Family Readiness Center
How long have you been at Wright-Patt? Eight years
What is your job? I am a community readiness consultant. I manage the Employment and Transition Assistance Program for the A&FRC at WPAFB. I work with active-duty, Guard and Reserve members who are retiring or separating from the military. I work with all military members within a six-state region. My job is to prepare members to transition into the civilian workforce.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
I love seeing the excitement service members have with transitioning out of the military. Many of the military members are ready for a change and a new journey. I enjoy hearing about their job offers and new salaries. I love facilitating and teaching resiliency, employment and transitioning skills for working in the civilian workforce.
I get to meet new people every day, and I work with all branches of service and all ranks, from E-1 up to general.
I enjoy teaching and making members aware of having a PACE Plan (Primary, Alternative, Contingency and Emergency Plan) when searching for employment and leaving the military for their civilian journey.