Wright-Patterson spotlight: Shonté Gonzalez

I love seeing the excitement service members have with transitioning out of the military. Many of the military members are ready for a change and a new journey. I enjoy hearing about their job offers and new salaries. I love facilitating and teaching resiliency, employment and transitioning skills for working in the civilian workforce.

I get to meet new people every day, and I work with all branches of service and all ranks, from E-1 up to general.

I enjoy teaching and making members aware of having a PACE Plan (Primary, Alternative, Contingency and Emergency Plan) when searching for employment and leaving the military for their civilian journey.