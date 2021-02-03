X

Wright-Patterson spotlight: Shonté Gonzalez

Shonté Gonzalez, GS-11
Shonté Gonzalez, GS-11

Local News | 13 minutes ago
By 88th Air Force Base Public Affairs

Name: Shonté Gonzalez, GS-11

Unit of assignment: 88th Force Support Squadron, Airman and Family Readiness Center

How long have you been at Wright-Patt? Eight years

What is your job? I am a community readiness consultant. I manage the Employment and Transition Assistance Program for the A&FRC at WPAFB. I work with active-duty, Guard and Reserve members who are retiring or separating from the military. I work with all military members within a six-state region. My job is to prepare members to transition into the civilian workforce.

What’s your favorite part of the job?

I love seeing the excitement service members have with transitioning out of the military. Many of the military members are ready for a change and a new journey. I enjoy hearing about their job offers and new salaries. I love facilitating and teaching resiliency, employment and transitioning skills for working in the civilian workforce.

I get to meet new people every day, and I work with all branches of service and all ranks, from E-1 up to general.

I enjoy teaching and making members aware of having a PACE Plan (Primary, Alternative, Contingency and Emergency Plan) when searching for employment and leaving the military for their civilian journey.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.