Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Senior Airman MeLan Smartt
Unit of assignment: Air Force Band of Flight
How long have you been at Wright-Patt? Almost three years
What is your job? I am a vocalist in the USAF Band of Flight.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
Being able to serve while doing something that has been my passion, and something I have crafted since I was a little girl. I love connecting with the community and spreading the Air Force message through music. This is the only opportunity a majority of people outside the gate have to see people in uniform. It feels good to be able to give them just a small preview of the excellence that is standard behind the gate in all career fields.