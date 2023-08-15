Wright-Patterson’s 711th Human Performance Wing to greet new commander

Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Robert K. Bogart will assume command of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) 711th Human Performance Wing Aug. 21, AFRL said.

The change of command will happen during a ceremony hosted by AFRL Commander Brig. Gen.Scott A. Cain at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Bogart will take the reins from Dr. Joni Arnold, who served as the wing’s acting director following the departure of the previous commander, Brig. Gen. John Andrus, in June. Andrus became joint staff surgeon for the Joint Staff at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., AFRL said Monday.

Bogart comes to the wing from Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis,Virginia, where he was the command surgeon. He also served as the assistant surgeon general for dental services.

Bogart will become the seventh person to lead AFRL’s human performance team since the wing stood up in March 2008 at Wright-Patterson after the 2005 Base Closure and Realignment Process.

Based at Wright-Patterson, the wing operates at nine geographically separated sites, studying problems in human performance and capabilities. Bogart will lead a workforce of more than 2,000 people, military, civilian and contractors, managing a annual budget of $421million.