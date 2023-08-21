Wright-Patterson’s 711th Human Performance Wing welcomes new commander

The 711th Human Performance Wing welcomed Brig. Gen. and Dr. Robert Bogart as its new commander Monday, making him the seventh leader of the Air Force’s human-centric research efforts at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“The opportunity to command is the largest honor that can be,” Bogart said after taking command at a National Museum of the U.S. Air Force ceremony. “Thank you for the confidence.”

One of the principal missions to be anchored at Wright-Patterson after the 2005 BRAC (Base Realignment and Closure) process, the 711th Human Performance Wing concerns itself with the human and medical dimension of Air Force planes, weapons and missions.

Today, the wing can be found at the forefront of a two-year study that could alter how the Air Force conducts physical fitness tests. It’s also involved in readying astronauts suits for NASA’s upcoming Artemis lunar missions. And the wing is involved in an effort to research active U.S. intercontinental ballistic missile bases to address cancer concerns raised by missile community veterans and members.

Those examples “just scratch the surface” of the wing’s work, said Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory, which is also based at Wright-Patterson.

“He knows that human capital is really the foundation of our mission, and people are our advantage,” Cain said of Bogart.

Bogart is not new to Wright-Patterson. In fact, this is his fourth assignment here.

He takes the reins from Dr. Joni Arnold, who served as the wing’s acting director when the previous commander, Brig. Gen. (Dr.) John Andrus, left in June to become joint staff surgeon for the Joint Staff at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Bogart comes to the wing from Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, where he was command surgeon. He also served as the assistant surgeon general for dental services, advising the Air Force Surgeon General.

He has also worked command surgeon for Air Force Materiel Command, at Wright-Patterson, and as the commander of the 59th Medical Operations Group, at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas.

The lab’s only wing consists of two mission units: the research-centric Human Effectiveness Directorate and the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, which is education and training-focused.

The wing operates at nine sites, with a workforce of more than 2,000 Airmen, Guardians, Department of Defense civilians and contractors, with an annual budget of $421 million.