Wright-Patt’s 445th Airlift Wing shares photos of recent deployments

In addition to personnel, four C-17 Globemaster III aircraft and cargo were used to support those efforts in what was the wing’s first C-17 force element mobilization, the wing said.

On Nov. 28, a 445th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III transported supplies destined for Gaza, the wing also said.

The U.S. Agency for International Development relied on U.S. Air Force airlift capabilities to transport humanitarian aid across the Middle East, the wing said.

Readers may remember that the wing also played a part in August 2021 as the nation’s 20-year war in Afghanistan ended, evacuating Americans and Afghan nationals who allied with the U.S.

The wing has been one of the most active Air Force Reserve Command C-17 wings, flying more missions in fiscal year 2022 than any other AFRC unit equipped C-17 organization, the wing said in January.

The 89th Airlift Squadron flew 1,340 sorties for a total of approximately 4,400 flying hours, consisting of 172 missions. The wing also transported 6,883 passengers and delivered more than 19.9 million pounds of cargo, the organization said.

With a fleet of nine C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, the 445th provides transport of people and equipment.

The 445th was activated at Wright-Patterson in 1994 when two former units combined: the 906th Fighter Group from Wright-Patterson and the 907th Tactical Airlift Group from Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, which were deactivated Sept. 30, 1994.