Wright-Patt’s AFLCMC awards Boeing $3.1 billion for new KC-46s

Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $147,540,041; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of just over $2 billion are being obligated at the time of award.

It’s a high-profile contract for the Air Force. Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, today’s commander of Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson, once led the tanker directorate at Wright-Patterson in charge of the KC-46 program, shepherding at one time a one-for-one replacement of the entire tanker fleet of 455 fuel-hauling jets, with plans to build even more.

“It’s very important the KC-46 schedule delays resolve themselves,” then-Brig. Gen. Richardson told the Dayton Daily News in October 2016. “We’re pushing very hard.”