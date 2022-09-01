Wright-Patt’s AFLCMC awards Boeing $3.1 billion for new KC-46s

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base awarded Boeing Co. a total of $3.1 billion to produce KC-46 aircraft for the U.S. Air Force and Israel.
Boeing has been awarded a $2,214,952,163 modification to an existing contract for 15 KC-46A Air Force Production Lot 8 aircraft, subscriptions and licenses, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.
Also, Boeing been awarded a not-to-exceed $927,492,124 undefinitized contract action for four KC-46A aircraft for Israel.
Work will be performed in Seattle, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2025.
Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $147,540,041; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of just over $2 billion are being obligated at the time of award.
It’s a high-profile contract for the Air Force. Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, today’s commander of Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson, once led the tanker directorate at Wright-Patterson in charge of the KC-46 program, shepherding at one time a one-for-one replacement of the entire tanker fleet of 455 fuel-hauling jets, with plans to build even more.
“It’s very important the KC-46 schedule delays resolve themselves,” then-Brig. Gen. Richardson told the Dayton Daily News in October 2016. “We’re pushing very hard.”
