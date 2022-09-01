dayton-daily-news logo
Wright-Patt’s AFLCMC awards Boeing $3.1 billion for new KC-46s

U.S. Airmen with the 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tow a new KC-46A Pegasus aircraft into Hangar 1126 at McConnell Air Force base, Kansas, Jan. 25, 2019. The KC-46 was displayed at center stage to allow guests a closer look inside the new aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alan Ricker)

15 air refuelers slated for Air Force and four for Israel

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base awarded Boeing Co. a total of $3.1 billion to produce KC-46 aircraft for the U.S. Air Force and Israel.

Boeing has been awarded a $2,214,952,163 modification to an existing contract for 15 KC-46A Air Force Production Lot 8 aircraft, subscriptions and licenses, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Also, Boeing been awarded a not-to-exceed $927,492,124 undefinitized contract action for four KC-46A aircraft for Israel.

Work will be performed in Seattle, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2025.

Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $147,540,041; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of just over $2 billion are being obligated at the time of award.

It’s a high-profile contract for the Air Force. Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, today’s commander of Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson, once led the tanker directorate at Wright-Patterson in charge of the KC-46 program, shepherding at one time a one-for-one replacement of the entire tanker fleet of 455 fuel-hauling jets, with plans to build even more.

“It’s very important the KC-46 schedule delays resolve themselves,” then-Brig. Gen. Richardson told the Dayton Daily News in October 2016. “We’re pushing very hard.”

