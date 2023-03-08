Wright State bond rating upgraded; Moody’s calls WSU outlook ‘positive’

Enrollment has also been an ongoing issue. Wright State saw first-time student enrollment drop from 2,676 in fall 2015 to 1,541 students in fall 2022, a 42% decline. Overall enrollment has fallen about 43%, from 17,070 students in fall 2015 to 9,661 students in fall 2022.

Moody’s said the improved rating was driven by a material strengthening of Wright State’s financial performance and balance sheet position. The continued demonstration of budgetary discipline amid challenging revenue and operating conditions was also cited.

Moody’s reports that Wright State’s net tuition revenue was stabilizing in fiscal 2023 following a multiyear trend of declines, indicating “progress in strengthening student demand.”

Moody’s described the university’s cash reserves as “solid” and “flexible” and said its reserve balance should “continue to provide for strong coverage of both operating expenses and the steadily diminishingly levels of debt.”

“Wright State’s A3 issuer rating is supported by its good brand and strategic positioning, strong fiscal management and favorable financial profile,” Moody’s said. “Despite a prior record of enrollment and net tuition revenue declines, the university continues to serve an important role as a large public university provider with an affordable pricing structure, diverse programs and accretive external partnerships.”

Wright State says it has no plans to issue debt in the near term and modest growth is expected in fiscal year 2023.