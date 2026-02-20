Wright State commits $6M to expand nursing education facilities

Wright State had 380 students in its nursing program this spring, and plans to accommodate an estimated 740 students by the 2027–2028 academic year.

The planned upgrades will expand laboratory, simulation and clinical training spaces in the School of Nursing’s Learning Resource Center in University Hall, Wright State announced Friday.

“This investment ensures Wright State can continue to grow enrollment in high-demand programs while giving our nursing students the high-quality preparation needed to succeed and serve our region’s health care needs,” said John Thompson, interim chair of the Wright State Board of Trustees.

Nursing is the most sought after major at Wright State, which offers both a traditional four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing and an accelerated three-year degree that enables students to enter the workforce sooner, according to the university.

Planned improvements include renovated and expanded instructional laboratories, two new simulation rooms equipped with advanced training software and a new space for the program’s Anatomage table, a life-size dissection platform.

The project will also add 42 new nursing beds and new training mannequins capable of simulating a wide range of patient ailments.

Construction is scheduled to take place in two phases this summer and in 2027.