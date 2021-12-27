Wright State picks former Miami U. official for a top enrollment post

Susan Schaurer has been named vice president for enrollment management and chief recruitment officer for Wright State University.
She formerly worked for Miami University admissions for 13 years, including in various senior roles, according to WSU officials.
Schaurer was named to the role at a time when Wright State’s enrollment has dropped, falling about 30% between 2016 and 2021. The university announced faculty cuts earlier this year due to falling enrollment, though the university said it achieved most of those cuts through retirements and professors seeking other jobs.
University leaders are now looking for ways to improve enrollment and attract more students.
“Wright State has played a pivotal role in the Dayton region for more than 50 years, and I am honored and excited to join the university as it fortifies its mission to transform the lives of the students and communities it serves,” Schaurer said.
Schaurer led Miami’s overall undergraduate admission efforts and oversaw strategic communication and marketing efforts that advanced and supported enrollment and student success goals, Wright State said.
At Miami, she served as assistant vice president for enrollment management and director of admission and associate vice president for strategic enrollment management and marketing during her tenure.
Schaurer also has experience outside of higher education. She previously worked as director of K-12 client relations for the ACT college entrance exam and as an English teacher in Eaton Community Schools for four years.
Wright State said she would be responsible for overseeing undergraduate recruitment, admissions, transfer student recruitment, college credit plus, financial aid, RaiderConnect, the University Center for International Education and the Office of Marketing.
“As someone who has worked and lived in Southwest Ohio, Ms. Schaurer understands the needs of our students and their families and is ready to support the important role our university plays in our community and state,” WSU president Sue Edwards said.
Schaurer will report directly to Edwards.
