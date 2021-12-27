Wright State picks former Miami U. official for a top enrollment post

Schaurer led Miami’s overall undergraduate admission efforts and oversaw strategic communication and marketing efforts that advanced and supported enrollment and student success goals, Wright State said.

At Miami, she served as assistant vice president for enrollment management and director of admission and associate vice president for strategic enrollment management and marketing during her tenure.

Schaurer also has experience outside of higher education. She previously worked as director of K-12 client relations for the ACT college entrance exam and as an English teacher in Eaton Community Schools for four years.

Wright State said she would be responsible for overseeing undergraduate recruitment, admissions, transfer student recruitment, college credit plus, financial aid, RaiderConnect, the University Center for International Education and the Office of Marketing.

“As someone who has worked and lived in Southwest Ohio, Ms. Schaurer understands the needs of our students and their families and is ready to support the important role our university plays in our community and state,” WSU president Sue Edwards said.

Schaurer will report directly to Edwards.