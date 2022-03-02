Wright State reduces mask requirements on campus

Wright State University will no longer require masks in many public spaces on campus beginning Thursday, according to university officials.
Wright State said masks will still be required in some situations, such as classrooms, lab settings, individual offices if requested by an employee, campus transportation and health services, including Student Health, Wright State Physicians and the Dayton Campus Testing and Vaccination Center.
Wright State will no longer require masks at the Nutter Center, at public performances and at the student union.
Chris Taylor, dean of students and chair of the university’s COVID Task Force, attributed the policy revisions to the continued decline of COVID-19 cases on campus and in the surrounding communities and the updated face masks guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Some members of the Raider and Laker family will prefer to keep wearing masks, and I ask that we all support these personal preferences,” Taylor said. “I also ask that everyone continue to be respectful of others and look out for each other.”
Last week, the CDC revised its recommendations for certain areas considered low or medium risk to no longer require masks. Greene and Mercer counties, the two counties where Wright State has campuses, are considered medium risk.
Wright State noted masks are still an effective protection against COVID-19. Getting a vaccine is the best way to prevent COVID-19 and the university encouraged its community to get vaccinated.
Surgical masks and KN95s are available at the Student Union welcome desk and at the Dunbar Library on the Dayton Campus. They are available at the main entrance by Student Services, the library entrance of Andrews Hall, the Agriculture and Water Quality Education Building, and Trenary Hall at Lake Campus.
The university said it will continue its random COVID-19 testing policy, but those who are fully vaccinated and upload a photo of their vaccination card to Med+Proctor at secure.medproctor.com/Account/SignIn are exempt from random testing.
