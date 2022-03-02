Wright State reduces mask requirements on campus

Last week, the CDC revised its recommendations for certain areas considered low or medium risk to no longer require masks. Greene and Mercer counties, the two counties where Wright State has campuses, are considered medium risk.

Wright State noted masks are still an effective protection against COVID-19. Getting a vaccine is the best way to prevent COVID-19 and the university encouraged its community to get vaccinated.

Surgical masks and KN95s are available at the Student Union welcome desk and at the Dunbar Library on the Dayton Campus. They are available at the main entrance by Student Services, the library entrance of Andrews Hall, the Agriculture and Water Quality Education Building, and Trenary Hall at Lake Campus.

The university said it will continue its random COVID-19 testing policy, but those who are fully vaccinated and upload a photo of their vaccination card to Med+Proctor at secure.medproctor.com/Account/SignIn are exempt from random testing.