Wright State School of Aviation growing in student enrollment

The sign is located at the Wright Brothers Airport in Miami Twp. east of I-75 at the Austin Blvd. exit 41.

The huge sign on the building has attracted some attention to the program, said Nichole Rustad, spokeswoman for the university. The university announced a major, minor and associate degree in aviation-related fields in summer 2024.

“The School of Aviation sign that went up this week on the Wright State hangar at First Flight Aviation is a visible marker of how committed we are to building an industry leading aviation program within the university named after the inventors of powered flight,” said Jason Anderson, Wright State executive director of the Center for Civics, Culture, and Workforce Development.

Last year, Wright State announced students could now prepare for careers as flight instructors or airline pilots through a new aviation degree at Wright State University.

The university said the program will also train those who want jobs in technical parts of the aviation industry.

Students can earn a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Science and Technology, an Associate of Applied Science in Aviation Science and Technology or a Minor in Aviation Studies through Wright State’s Department of Kinesiology and Health in the College of Health, Education and Human Services.

Students could begin enrolling in the program in the fall of 2024. Anderson said 47 students were enrolled in the aviation program as of Thursday and there are 210 applicants for fall 2026.

Wright State’s aviation courses are offered in partnership with First Flight Aviation, a flight school at the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport. First Flight Aviation is a Part 141 Federal Aviation Administration-approved flight school and holds one of the most comprehensive flight licenses in the industry.

Two retired Air Force colonels run the program, and students can begin flying within their first semester, Anderson said.

“Wright State is excited to build on our innovative roots and offer a comprehensive aviation degree program that gives our students the skills to pursue careers as pilots while supporting our region and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” WSU president Sue Edwards said while announcing the program.