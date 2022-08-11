BreakingNews
UPDATE: Xenia brothers move on to ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright State selected as Amazon Career Choice education partner

Wright State University. Eileen McClory / Staff

Combined ShapeCaption
Wright State University. Eileen McClory / Staff

Local News
By
30 minutes ago

Amazon employees can pursue a college degree at Wright State University through a new partnership between the retailer and Wright State.

Under the program, Amazon will pay the tuition of full- and part-time employees who enroll in one of Wright State’s 146 undergraduate academic programs. The program supports Amazon employees who want to earn certificates, associate degrees or bachelor’s degrees. The Amazon Career Choice program assists employees as they learn new skills to advance their careers at Amazon or elsewhere.

The partnership between Wright State and Amazon fits the university’s commitment to supporting students’ academic and career goals and helping meet the region’s workforce needs, said Wright State President Sue Edwards.

“Wright State University is thrilled to be selected by Amazon as a Career Choice education partner,” Edwards said in a statement. “Wright State is committed to transforming the lives of our students and the communities we serve. We are dedicated to expanding access to higher education, and we are thankful that partners such as Amazon recognize the importance of higher education in meeting their current and future workforce needs.”

Amazon operates a delivery station in Kettering and is building a warehouse facility and fulfillment center near the Dayton International Airport. Amazon could employ more than 1,800 people in the Miami Valley when the new facilities open, which would make it one of Montgomery County’s largest private employers.

Amazon has 13 delivery stations and 10 fulfillment and sorting centers in Ohio.

In Other News
1
Fired Dayton employee RoShawn Winburn won’t go to prison after sentence...
2
License plate readers growing in the region: How do they work?
3
JUST IN: Bonbright to merge with Springfield-area beverage distributor
4
Best of Dayton: Our most popular new categories so far
5
Ohio Department of Health to address monkeypox, COVID today

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top