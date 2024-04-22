BreakingNews
Coroner IDs man killed in Harrison Twp. shooting that also seriously injured woman

Wright State to celebrate nearly 1,500 graduates during spring commencement

16 minutes ago
About 1,500 Wright State University students are expected to graduate during spring commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday.

There will be 1,494 graduating students at the Nutter Center during the two ceremonies. There will be 990 bachelor’s degrees, 497 master’s degrees, 30 associate degrees and 17 doctoral degrees awarded.

The graduate student ceremony is Friday at 7 p.m. and the undergraduate ceremony is at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Tickets are not required, but graduates are asked to limit their guests to up to 14 people. Seating at the Nutter Center is first come, first served and doors will open 90 minutes before the ceremony starts.

People can also watch the commencement ceremonies online at wright.edu/streaming and on WSU’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The recorded videos will also be available on the YouTube channel after the ceremonies.

Gov. Mike DeWine will be featured in a congratulatory video during both commencements.

The spring class of 2024 includes 248 international students from 22 countries. India accounts for the most international graduates with 205.

Graduates by college include:

• College of Health, Education and Human Services: 379

• College of Engineering and Computer Science: 333

• College of Liberal Arts: 216

• College of Science and Mathematics: 198

• Raj Soin College of Business: 177

• Lake campus: 146

• Boonshoft School of Medicine: 49

