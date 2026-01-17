WSU settles 2020 legal fight against former research funding arm

In 2020, the university sued Parallax where the lawsuit alleged they illegally separated from Wright State University and took state-purchased resources and property.

Parallax counter-sued with the belief of the university interfering with its business and alleging WSU owes Parallax money in return.

The terms of the settlement include:

Parallax to make a one-time cash payment of $3 million to Wright State.

Dismissal (with prejudice) of all claims and counterclaims asserted by either party in the lawsuit, with no admission of fault, liability or wrongdoing by any party.

Each party releases the other from all claims and grants limited releases of certain claims for one another’s personnel.

Wright State to permanently remove a media release entitled “Wright State University files civil lawsuit against WSARC” from the university’s newsroom website.

The university will retain certain assets that the university asserted it owned, but it will agree to support any verified demand by the federal government for the return of any that constitute “government furnished equipment” under certain Parallax contracts.

WSU’s lawsuit was centered around recovering public funds and public assets, according to the office.

WSU’s Office of General Counsel said the cash payment represents a return of public funds that were used to support WSARC during its early years.

University legal fees and expenses incurred during the lawsuit will be reimbursed by an existing insurance policy, resulting in modest out-of-pocket costs for the university itself, according to the office.

“The settlement does not address a nearly $1 million finding for recovery levied by the state auditor against Parallax CEO Dennis Andersh and certain others in 2019, which was often incorrectly assumed to be part of the original lawsuit,” the office stated.