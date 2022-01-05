Xenia AgTech company expects $2M total in investment support

Global Neighbor has been around for a while. It got its start at a Central State University business incubator, with one of its early products being a thermogenic weed killer called “NatureZap.”

Unveiled in 2007, NatureZap used heat, not chemicals, to kill weeds. Users would poke the device — shaped like a walking cane — into weeds, apply a heat element, eradicating the weeds.

“Global Neighbor has facilitated this financing in a relatively short period, which is impressive for the sector and the stage of the firm,” Didato said in Tuesday’s release.

Prior to this round, Global Neighbor has received some $3.8 million in grant funding over the last seven years, including Small Business Innovation Research grants from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Department of Agriculture.

GNI claims seven issued utility patents and five pending patents.

Scott Koorndyk, president of the Entrepreneurs’ Center, said: “The completion of a first close is a milestone moment for any startup and we are excited to celebrate this win with GNI.”