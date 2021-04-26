Xenia city council approves subdivision

Homes would likely start around the upper $200,000s, he said.

“We’re excited about the property,” Arnold said. “The time is right, especially with the (housing) market being the way it is all over the Dayton-area.”

Several residents who live nearby on Van Eaton Road spoke at the public hearing about concerns over developing rural farmland and the impact that dense of a development would have on people living nearby. One resident also mentioned concerns about increased traffic and noise and the impact on wildlife. One resident emailed in her comments, saying she thought the development would be “bad” for the whole town.

Arnold said he had plans to build a pond and walking paths on the development in an effort to create a buffer from the road and the other residents. He said an area serviced by the city sewer line, like this one, “cries out to be developed.”

“We are going to try to be a good neighbor and do something that would be compatible for the residents of Van Eaton Road,” he said.

Councilman Thomas Scrivens said he saw both sides of the issue. Xenia has a decision to make on whether to be rural or urban, Scrivens said.

“Xenia wants to grow,” Scrivens said. “Xenia is growing.”

Councilman Will Urschel commented that the area in question has been historically planned to be a residential area from city perspective. This property was annexed into the city in 2006, city documents state. This development would be in line with the city’s comprehensive plan, or X-Plan, said Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman.

Xenia has had several housing developments pop up in recent years, including the multi-million Sterling Greene Crossing development near Shannon Lane and Prem Place.