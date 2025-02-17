Xenia Community Library goes to curbside service ahead of last phase of renovations

Xenia Library programs, including storytimes and book clubs, will continue to be at the Central State University Extension at 334 South Progress Drive, next to the Xenia YMCA.

The project began in the spring of 2023 and looks to be completed later this spring, said Greene County Public Library Director Karl Colón.

“Two years when all is said and done,” he said. “One of our top priorities was to make sure we maintained continuous service to the Xenia community and I’m happy to report we’ve made good on that promise.”

Several improvements are already complete at the Xenia Library. Finishing touches are underway at Spark Place, which has doubled in size from 900 square feet to 1,800 square feet. The makerspace has a dedicated audio studio and photography studio, as well as classic offerings like its 3D printers and T-shirt machines.

The limestone panels — originally built to protect against tornadoes — have been removed, and modern, weatherproof windows have been installed in their place with triangular bump-out reading alcoves in the wall facing Market Street.

The library’s new entrance is on the corner of Market and Whiteman streets, nearer to the library’s parking lot, and the sidewalk has been widened for better wheelchair access.

On the second floor, which contains the Greene County Room, used for genealogy research, as well as public meeting rooms and administrative offices, much of the internal walls have been replaced with glass panels and doors.

The project is “the first full, down-to-the-studs renovation of the building since 1978,” Colón previously told the Dayton Daily News.

“As we head into this final phase, what continues to stand out is how amazing our patrons are. We began this project by asking them what they wanted in their community library. We listened and designed the library around their priorities. They have supported and encouraged us throughout and we can’t wait to invite them in to see what they helped us bring to life,” Colón said.

“I am so proud of our team, beginning with Deputy Director Beth Cusack, for their commitment, expertise, and focus on serving Greene County throughout this project."