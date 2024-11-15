Xenia extends moratorium on emergency room facilities amid proposed regulations

Changes to the city’s land development code were approved by the Xenia Planning and Zoning Commission on Oct. 9 and introduced by city council on Oct. 24. However, city staff recommended tabling the legislation “to allow a more thorough review and vetting of the proposed amendments,” according to city documents.

“We feel that, before we make a decision to go ahead and put this into law, especially in terms of zoning regulations, that we’d like to have a little bit more time to consider that,” said City Council President Will Urschel on Thursday.

The proposed regulations include establishing definitions of freestanding emergency rooms to include 24/7 operation and immediate care, and that continuous care to a patient does not extend beyond 24 hours. Additionally, zoning would classify freestanding ERs as a conditional use for commercial or institutional centers, establish minimum distances from residential areas, and establish regulations for helipads, for which the city currently has none.

The issue of freestanding emergency rooms was raised after the city of Xenia raised objections to plans from Kettering Health to close the former Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia and construct a separate emergency room at a different location.

Kettering Health said it would build a new $44 million medical center called Kettering Health Xenia at the edge of town.

The hospital network already owns the land where it announced its new medical facility will be, which includes more than 35 acres at 334-338 South Progress Dr., according to Greene County property records. Kettering Health purchased the property in 2016 for nearly $3.4 million, and records show it is now estimated to be worth more than $5.7 million.