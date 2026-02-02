Xenia man killed, 2 seriously hurt in afternoon crash

A preliminary investigation showed Anthony Elliott failed to yield when pulling out of a private drive in a 2005 Acura TL, according to OSHP.

A 54-year-old Spring Valley woman driving a 2018 Kia Forte southwest on U.S. 42 reportedly hit the Acura.

Both cars went off the side of the road and into the median.

Elliott suffered fatal injuries, according to OSHP. The driver of the Kia and a passenger had serious injuries and were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.