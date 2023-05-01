Xenia man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Clinton County

A Xenia man died Monday following a three-vehicle crash in Union Twp. in Clinton County.
Daryl W. Huhtala, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Around 11:25 a.m., Huhtala was driving a 2012 Nissan Rogue south on U.S. 68 when the SUV went left of center and onto the northbound lanes. As a result, a 40-year-old Dayton man driving a 2019 Hyundai Sonata drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to a press release.
The Nissan reportedly hit a 2021 Buick Encore head on.
An ambulance transported the driver of the Buick, a 38-year-old Sabina man, to Clinton Memorial Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, according to OSHP.
The driver of the Hyundai refused treatment at the scene.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation and Wilmington Fire Department and EMS assisted troopers at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
