Xenia middle schooler and his great-grandmother die in house fire

Kevin played football for the Xenia Wee Bucs, which posted on their Facebook page Wednesday that the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants in Xenia and Wilmington will hold fundraisers Dec. 12, with a portion of sales going to the family.

“Our condolences go out to all of Kevin’s family and friends,” the team’s post said. “Our hearts are breaking and we know this will effect everyone who knew Kevin.”

Fire officials said a home on South High Street in Martinsville, about 25 miles south of Xenia, caught fire at around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, WCPO reported. A dog and three cats also perished in the fire.

The fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal, though family members said much of the smoke was concentrated around Bartlett’s bedroom, WCPO reported.