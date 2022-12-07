Xenia school levy recount results expected to be finalized Thursday

The ongoing recount of votes for a Xenia school levy that was on the Nov. 8 election ballot is expected to finish Thursday.
The tax levy in question asked voters to renew a 0.5% income tax for the Xenia school district for seven more years. If a tax levy vote ends in a tie, the levy is considered rejected, because ballot language requires a “majority” of votes in favor for it to pass.
The Greene County Board of Elections expects that the results will be confirmed Thursday, Director Alisha Lampert said.
Leaders of the Xenia Community School district declined to comment until the results are finalized.
Recount procedures mean that the BOE must hand-count enough precincts to make up at least 5% of the votes cast on the levy. Lampert confirmed Wednesday the board has started to scan and re-upload the digital vote files from precincts to compare the results.
When the BOE certified the “official, final results” of the election in late November, they reported the levy had passed by one vote. But they later discovered that the final batch of late-arriving absentee ballots countywide (ballots that were postmarked on time, but arrived at the BOE after Election Day) were not tabulated into the final results “due to human error,” Lampert previously told the Dayton Daily News.
After processing those ballots, the levy was a tie, 6,302-6,302.